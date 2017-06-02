Back to Main page
Rosneft and BP sign cooperation agreement

Business & Economy
June 02, 11:50 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian state-owned company Rosneft and UK’s BP have signed an agreement on cooperation in gas sector at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reported from the ceremony.

Economical sanctions against Russia
