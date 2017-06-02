Rosneft boosting oil supplies to Japan, South Korea

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft is boosting supplies to Japan and South Korea, Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) on Friday.

"The Asian-Pacific region is a strategic market for us, and we’ll continue operating on this market. The diversification of supplies on the European market makes us search for diversification on the Asian-Pacific market, in order to balance and meet the market volatility. We’ve boosted supplies to the People’s Republic of China, we’re boosting our supplies to Japan, South Korea and we are entering the Pacific region, our operations in India are related to it," he said.