Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Tourism Road Show takes place in Tokyo

Business & Economy
June 02, 8:50 UTC+3 TOKYO

The event was aimed at introducing Russia’s tourism potential to Japan

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 2. /TASS/. On Friday, the Russian Tourism Road Show, arranged by the Russian Federal Tourism Agency, took place in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Read also

Putin welcomes steps towards cultivating Russia-Japan ties

The event was aimed at introducing Russia’s tourism potential to Japan.

"There are huge opportunities as far as tourism cooperation between Russia and Japan is concerned," head of the Russian embassy’s consular department Mikhail Sergeyev said addressing the show. He added that the two countries’ governments were striving to boost tourism ties between Russia and Japan and develop tourism business in Russia.

"In the coming years, many interesting international events are going to take place in Russia, including the FIFA World Cup," a spokesman for the Japanese association of tourist agencies said adding that it was the perfect time to visit Russia.

The Russian Tourism Road Show involved various Russian regions, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Buryatia and Primorsky region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tourism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump tried to lift anti-Russian sanctions shortly after taking office — media
2
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
3
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
4
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
5
WRAP: World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord
6
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguards
7
Putin praises Russia-India military-technical cooperation
TOP STORIES
Реклама