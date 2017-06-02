Russian Tourism Road Show takes place in Tokyo

US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — mediaWorld June 02, 8:28
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 4:41
WRAP: St. Petersburg forum participants address digital economy issues on first dayBusiness & Economy June 02, 3:51
Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponryMilitary & Defense June 01, 20:57
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to SerbiaMilitary & Defense June 01, 19:56
Russian vice-premier lauds FC Zenit’s new pick Mancini as ‘top-level coach’Sport June 01, 19:32
Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 19:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TOKYO, June 2. /TASS/. On Friday, the Russian Tourism Road Show, arranged by the Russian Federal Tourism Agency, took place in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.
The event was aimed at introducing Russia’s tourism potential to Japan.
"There are huge opportunities as far as tourism cooperation between Russia and Japan is concerned," head of the Russian embassy’s consular department Mikhail Sergeyev said addressing the show. He added that the two countries’ governments were striving to boost tourism ties between Russia and Japan and develop tourism business in Russia.
"In the coming years, many interesting international events are going to take place in Russia, including the FIFA World Cup," a spokesman for the Japanese association of tourist agencies said adding that it was the perfect time to visit Russia.
The Russian Tourism Road Show involved various Russian regions, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Buryatia and Primorsky region.