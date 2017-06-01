Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Partners in Nord Stream 2 to profit from interest payments on lending — Wintershall’s CEO

Business & Economy
June 01, 21:36 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

Wintershall plans to finance the project using its own funds without attracting any co-creditors

Share
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The European partners of Russian gas giant Gazprom in the Nord Stream-2 project will get their profit in the form on interest payments on lending, Mario Mehren, head of German oil and gas company Wintershall, said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Gazprom CEO fears Nord Stream 2 may not be enough to meet Europe’s natural gas demand

When asked how the European partners are going to get profit in the project without setting up a joint venture Mehren said.

"We have decided to support the Nord Stream 2 project financially. We are providing financial facilities. We get our return via interest payments that we are going to receive from the Nord Stream-2 project company. So we are in a position of a lender."

He added that that his company does not plan to get a stake in the project in order to return funds.

"No, this a trade forward lending structure when we lend money, get interest back and someday in the future we also get the principle amount back," he said.

Mehren added that Wintershall plans to finance the project using its own funds without attracting any co-creditors.

Earlier, Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall reached an agreement with Gazprom on the financing of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project. Under the deal, the European partners will cover 50% of the project’s cost. Each company will contribute 950 million euros. Gazprom will remain the only shareholder of the Nord Stream 2 AG project company.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euros and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euros, taking into account project financing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nord Stream
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
2
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
3
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
4
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
5
Satellite companies OneWeb, Gonets sign agreement on creating joint venture
6
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
7
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
TOP STORIES
Реклама