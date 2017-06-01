Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yandex to close offices in Kiev and Odessa

Business & Economy
June 01, 20:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The decision to close offices in Kiev was made above all due to blocking of Yandex accounts and inability to pay salary to employees

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Read also

Sanctions make it impossible for Yandex to conduct business in Ukraine, CEO says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Yandex will close its offices in Kiev and Odessa, press service of the Russian Internet company told TASS on Thursday.

"Yandex.Ukraine was included into the sanctions list and cannot actually do business in the territory of Ukraine. Therefore we decided to close offices in Kiev and Odessa; we will offer work in other Yandex offices in different countries to our team," the company said.

The decision to close offices in Kiev was made above all due to blocking of Yandex accounts and inability to pay salary to employees.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Yandex
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
2
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
3
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
4
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
5
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and Odessa
6
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
7
Russia’s Kamaz plans to assemble up to 1,500 trucks a year in South Africa
TOP STORIES
Реклама