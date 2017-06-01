Yandex to close offices in Kiev and Odessa

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Yandex will close its offices in Kiev and Odessa, press service of the Russian Internet company told TASS on Thursday.

"Yandex.Ukraine was included into the sanctions list and cannot actually do business in the territory of Ukraine. Therefore we decided to close offices in Kiev and Odessa; we will offer work in other Yandex offices in different countries to our team," the company said.

The decision to close offices in Kiev was made above all due to blocking of Yandex accounts and inability to pay salary to employees.