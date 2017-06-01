Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Wintershall to spend biggest part of its investments on projects in Norway and Russia

Business & Economy
June 01, 20:28 UTC+3

Mehren noted that his company has good work experience with Russian oil companies

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. German oil and gas company Wintershall will spend the biggest part of its investments totaling 4.4 bln planned for 2017-2020 to the projects in Norway and Russia, head of the company Mario Mehren said in an interview with TASS.

"Norway usually accounts for the biggest share of the investments we are doing because these are offshore projects, which are more expensive. Number two is Russia. Significant part of money is going in Russia in the development of the Achimov 4 and 5 formations," Mehren said without specifying the figures.

Other projects 

Wintershall does not rule out cooperation with Russian companies on its projects in Iran, Mehren has noted.

Read also

Wintershall sees neither technical nor legal obstacles for Nord Stream-2 — CEO

"It is an option for the future," he said when asked if the company is considering a possibility of creating joint ventures with Russian oil companies to develop Iranian projects.

Mehren noted that his company has good experience of working with Russian oil companies Gazprom and Lukoil.

Mehren also said that now it is too early to talk about establishing such partnerships.

"Once we have more clarity of that picture we will start thinking about additional international partners," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
2
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
3
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
4
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
5
Satellite companies OneWeb, Gonets sign agreement on creating joint venture
6
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
7
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
TOP STORIES
Реклама