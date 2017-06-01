Minister says Paris climate agreement will be valid even if US withdraws

Chechen prosecutors call for blocking web access to Charlie Hebdo’s cartoonsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 16:31
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The Paris Agreement dealing with climate change mitigation will continue to be valid even if the US withdraws from it, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy said today during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017).
"Even if the US withdraws from the agreement, it will still be valid. It is already in operation," the minister noted. "Many countries involved will uphold their commitment to the agreement."
"The Kyoto Protocol was valid without the US participating," the Russian natural resources minister said, adding that the mechanism for withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is rather time-consuming and may be completed not earlier than in 2020.
According to Donskoy, Russia continues estimating the impact of the Paris Agreement on its economy. This process is to be completed by the end of the year, after which the ratification issue will be studied.
The Paris Agreement succeeded the Kyoto Protocol and is valid until 2050. Its participants must take measures to reduce greenhouse gas emission. Some foreign mass media reported Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events will be united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS is the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.