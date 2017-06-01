Gazprom to approve conditions of gas supply to China by year-end

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to negotiate basic conditions of gas supply to China from the Far East within the framework of the Power of Siberia project development, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexei Miler said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"We started commercial negotiations of gas deliveries from the Far East. We plan to negotiate basic conditions by 2017 year-end," Miller said.