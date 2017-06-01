Gazprom to approve conditions of gas supply to China by year-end

Chechen prosecutors call for blocking web access to Charlie Hebdo’s cartoonsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 16:31
Italy’s Mancini signs 3-year contract with Russian football clubSport June 01, 16:27
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleetMilitary & Defense June 01, 16:21
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft marketBusiness & Economy June 01, 16:09
Firm contract for delivery of 50 MC-21 airliners to Aeroflot to be signed this yearBusiness & Economy June 01, 16:05
Gazprom CEO fears Nord Stream 2 may not be enough to meet Europe’s natural gas demandBusiness & Economy June 01, 15:51
Russia may bid for hosting 2028 Summer OlympicsSport June 01, 15:35
Diplomat slams accusations against Russia's ambassador to US as bullyingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 15:28
Spokeswoman assumes Moldova expelled Russian diplomats for domestic political reasonsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 15:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to negotiate basic conditions of gas supply to China from the Far East within the framework of the Power of Siberia project development, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexei Miler said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.
"We started commercial negotiations of gas deliveries from the Far East. We plan to negotiate basic conditions by 2017 year-end," Miller said.