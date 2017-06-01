Back to Main page
Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog to open smartphone price fixing case against LG

Business & Economy
June 01, 14:59 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Federal Antimonopoly Service suspects LG of price fixing for smartphones in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will open a case against LG regarding smartphone price fixing after the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, deputy head of FAS Andrei Tsarikovsky told TASS on the Forum sidelines on Thursday.

"It [the smartphone price fixing case against LG] will be opened definitely; it has already been at the initiation stage. It will be opened in coming days, most probably after the Forum," Tsarikovsky said.

The official did not detail sanctions the company may face.

FAS suspects LG of price fixing for smartphones in Russia, Tsarikovsky told TASS earlier.

Реклама