Gazprom has no plans to change investment program in 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has no plans to seriously change its investment program this year, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Andrey Kruglov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.
"I think this year (the investment program - TASS) will remain more or less as planned," he said.
As reported earlier Gazprom Group considered an increase in 2017 investment of 10.5% to 1.8 trillion rubles.