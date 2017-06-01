Back to Main page
Japan’s Itochu and Mitsui interested in Baltic LNG project

June 01, 13:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Japanese companies Itochu and Mitsui have expressed interest in the Baltic LNG project, press service of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom reported following the meeting between heads of the companies with CEO Aleksei Miller within the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The meeting also focused on the prospects of energy cooperation.

Representatives of Mitsui discussed the construction of a third processing train of LNG plant at the Sakhalin 2 project with Miller.

Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
