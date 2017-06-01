Japan’s Itochu and Mitsui interested in Baltic LNG project

Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEFRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 13:18
Russia not involved in hacker attacks at state level — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 13:08
Press review: St. Petersburg Economic Forum's kick-off and EAEU-India free trade talksPress Review June 01, 13:00
Russia and Saudi Arabia considering projects on renewable energy resourcesBusiness & Economy June 01, 12:56
Team Russia nosedives to all-time low of 63rd place in FIFA rankingSport June 01, 12:36
Kremlin comments on ex-finance minister's proposal to privatize Russia’s oil sectorBusiness & Economy June 01, 12:30
Russia’s oil sector should be privatized in 7-8 years — Ex-Finance Minister KudrinBusiness & Economy June 01, 12:13
Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platformScience & Space June 01, 11:50
Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gasBusiness & Economy June 01, 11:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Japanese companies Itochu and Mitsui have expressed interest in the Baltic LNG project, press service of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom reported following the meeting between heads of the companies with CEO Aleksei Miller within the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.
The meeting also focused on the prospects of energy cooperation.
Representatives of Mitsui discussed the construction of a third processing train of LNG plant at the Sakhalin 2 project with Miller.