Russia’s Rosatom expects power generation license from Turkey to launch NPP construction

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s civil nuclear power corporation Rosatom expects to get a power generation license from the Turkish authorities to start building a nuclear power plant in that country, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachyov said on Thursday.

"I believe that the first [license] will be [issued] shortly, the so-called power generation license, which allows formalizing a land site and start general construction works," the Rosatom chief said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Rosatom has not yet gained the so-called limited license for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction, which it planned to get by the summer, the chief executive said.

"Not yet," he said in reply to the relevant question.

Russia and Turkey signed an inter-governmental agreement in 2010 on cooperation in the construction and operation of Turkey’s first NPP. The $20 bln project stipulates building four power units with VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 4,800 MW.