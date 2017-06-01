Russia’s Rosatom expects power generation license from Turkey to launch NPP construction

Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEFRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 13:18
Russia not involved in hacker attacks at state level — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 13:08
Press review: St. Petersburg Economic Forum's kick-off and EAEU-India free trade talksPress Review June 01, 13:00
Russia and Saudi Arabia considering projects on renewable energy resourcesBusiness & Economy June 01, 12:56
Team Russia nosedives to all-time low of 63rd place in FIFA rankingSport June 01, 12:36
Kremlin comments on ex-finance minister's proposal to privatize Russia’s oil sectorBusiness & Economy June 01, 12:30
Russia’s oil sector should be privatized in 7-8 years — Ex-Finance Minister KudrinBusiness & Economy June 01, 12:13
Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platformScience & Space June 01, 11:50
Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gasBusiness & Economy June 01, 11:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s civil nuclear power corporation Rosatom expects to get a power generation license from the Turkish authorities to start building a nuclear power plant in that country, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachyov said on Thursday.
"I believe that the first [license] will be [issued] shortly, the so-called power generation license, which allows formalizing a land site and start general construction works," the Rosatom chief said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Rosatom has not yet gained the so-called limited license for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction, which it planned to get by the summer, the chief executive said.
"Not yet," he said in reply to the relevant question.
Russia and Turkey signed an inter-governmental agreement in 2010 on cooperation in the construction and operation of Turkey’s first NPP. The $20 bln project stipulates building four power units with VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 4,800 MW.