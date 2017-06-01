Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

LinkedIn may resume operations in Russia in fall 2017

Business & Economy
June 01, 12:49 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, which was banned in Russia for violating the law on personal data localization, may resume operations in the country this autumn, head of Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said.

Read also

LinkedIn refuses to store personal user data on Russia's territory

"We have no relations with LinkedIn now. They have sent an official letter to us that in the near future they won’t be able to comply with the law. As far as I know, all formal issues will be solved by this autumn. Then, the new owner of LinkedIn will take the final decision whether he will localize in Russia or not," Zharov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017).

In September 2015, amendments to the law entered into force stipulating that the personal data of Russians can be processed and stored only in Russia. In November 2016, Roskomnadzor officially blocked LinkedIn’s website.

The LinkedIn social networking service was founded in December 2002 by US entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, who was vice president of the Paypal payments system. LinkedIn has more than 400 million accounts. In June 2016, Microsoft bought the website for $26.2 bln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on ex-finance minister's proposal to privatize Russia’s oil sector
2
Putin speaks out against anti-Russian sentiment at SPIEF
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
4
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
5
Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platform
6
Gazprom CEO warns Kiev against siphoning off gas
7
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама