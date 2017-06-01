Saudi energy minister may visit Russia's Siberia in summer

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Khalid A. Al-Falih, the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, may visit a number of towns in Western and Eastern Siberia this summer, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"I do hope that this summer Al-Falih will be able to see for himself some places where oil is produced in Western and Eastern Siberia: Talakan, Vankor, and Surgut," Novak said. "We decided to show him about the newly-built LNG plant in the north of the Yamal Peninsula. This is a unique project being implemented in rigorous Arctic conditions."

"Last October, we traveled to Saudi Arabia, where we had a tour of various facilities, including offshore rigs in the Persian Gulf. Now it is our turn to welcome guests," the minister added.