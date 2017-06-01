Saudi energy minister may visit Russia's Siberia in summer

Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 01, 9:20
Trump administration may return Russian compounds in New York, Maryland — mediaWorld June 01, 8:58
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from RaqqaMilitary & Defense June 01, 8:25
Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding businessBusiness & Economy June 01, 8:00
Deputy PM Mutko rules out fans misconduct at matches of 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 01, 5:34
Development technologies, achieving new balance in economy keynotes of SPIEFBusiness & Economy June 01, 3:37
Chechnya’s leader ready to organize Finnish reporter’s trip at Russian diplomat’s requestSociety & Culture May 31, 21:15
Gazprom comments on Stockholm Court's ruling in dispute with NaftogazBusiness & Economy May 31, 20:30
Macron says France seeks to bring Russia and US closerWorld May 31, 18:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Khalid A. Al-Falih, the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, may visit a number of towns in Western and Eastern Siberia this summer, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.
"I do hope that this summer Al-Falih will be able to see for himself some places where oil is produced in Western and Eastern Siberia: Talakan, Vankor, and Surgut," Novak said. "We decided to show him about the newly-built LNG plant in the north of the Yamal Peninsula. This is a unique project being implemented in rigorous Arctic conditions."
"Last October, we traveled to Saudi Arabia, where we had a tour of various facilities, including offshore rigs in the Persian Gulf. Now it is our turn to welcome guests," the minister added.