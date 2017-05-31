Russia, Zambia to boost nuclear cooperation

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian and Zambian foreign ministers have hailed the implementation of an intergovernmental agreement on nuclear cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with Zambian counterpart Harry Kabala.

"The agreement was signed in late 2016 and envisages construction of a center for nuclear science and technology in Zambia," Lavrov said.

In the near future, the two countries are expected to sign contracts, which would give green light to building this center in Zambia, he added.

The Zambian foreign minister pointed out that his country focuses attention on alternative sources of energy, including the nuclear industry. Kabala was hopeful that given a deal with Russia was a success, Zambian economy’s energy sector would be strengthened.

"At present, Zambia is planning to build a nuclear power plant, so we would be very grateful to Russia for sharing experience in this sphere," Kabala said. "Nowadays, Zambia produces about 2,000 MW, but thanks to new technology which we are developing, we will be able to produce more energy and export it to neighboring countries."

"After boosting our energy potential, we will be able to embark on industrialization and agriculture development, since new technologies are in much demand as well," he said.