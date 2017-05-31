Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Zambia to boost nuclear cooperation

Business & Economy
May 31, 17:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Zambian foreign minister pointed out that his country focuses attention on alternative sources of energy, including the nuclear industry

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian and Zambian foreign ministers have hailed the implementation of an intergovernmental agreement on nuclear cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with Zambian counterpart Harry Kabala.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia notes Zambia’s role in promoting peacekeeping in Africa — Lavrov

"The agreement was signed in late 2016 and envisages construction of a center for nuclear science and technology in Zambia," Lavrov said.

In the near future, the two countries are expected to sign contracts, which would give green light to building this center in Zambia, he added.

The Zambian foreign minister pointed out that his country focuses attention on alternative sources of energy, including the nuclear industry. Kabala was hopeful that given a deal with Russia was a success, Zambian economy’s energy sector would be strengthened.

"At present, Zambia is planning to build a nuclear power plant, so we would be very grateful to Russia for sharing experience in this sphere," Kabala said. "Nowadays, Zambia produces about 2,000 MW, but thanks to new technology which we are developing, we will be able to produce more energy and export it to neighboring countries."

"After boosting our energy potential, we will be able to embark on industrialization and agriculture development, since new technologies are in much demand as well," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
2
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
5
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
6
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnival
7
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul
TOP STORIES
Реклама