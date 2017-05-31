Back to Main page
Russia, India to sign deal for Kudankulam NPP power units’ construction in St. Petersburg

Business & Economy
May 31, 16:28 UTC+3

Russia and India will sign a credit agreement for construction of two power units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia and India will sign a credit agreement for construction of two power units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Russia, India preparing agreement on fifth, sixth units of Kudankulam NPP — Putin

"Negotiations on the fifth and sixth power units [of Kudankulam NPP] are underway," Ushakov said. "A framework agreement and an intergovernmental protocol on the Russian credit for these goals are planned for signing during the visit [of India’s Prime Minister to St. Petersburg on June 1 - TASS]," he said.

The task is also in place to build at least 12 NPP power units of Russian design in India during 20 years, the official said. Deliveries of oil products from Russia to India grew more than threefold to 457,000 tonnes last year, Ushakov said. Coal supplies rose 5% to 3.2 mln tonnes, he said.

Russia’s Rosneft is close to completion of the acquisition procedure for India’s Essar Oil, Ushakov added.

