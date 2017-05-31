Back to Main page
India to officially join Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Astana summit

Business & Economy
May 31, 16:21 UTC+3

The process of admitting India to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was launched at the SCO summit in Russia's Ufa in 2015

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. India’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be formalized at the organization’s summit in Astana in early June, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"India’s full-format membership [in the SCO] will be formalized already at the beginning of June at the SCO summit in Astana," the Kremlin aide said.

SCO issues will be actively discussed at negotiations in St. Petersburg on June 1, Ushakov said.

As the Kremlin aide said, the process of admitting India to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was launched at the SCO summit in Ufa in 2015.

‘We are convinced that India’s participation in the SCO’s activities will considerably expand the Organization’s possibilities and raise its prestige in world affairs," Ushakov said.

