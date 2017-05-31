Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prime minister satisfied with cooperation between OPEC and Russia

Business & Economy
May 31, 15:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with its cooperation with the OPEC and decisions taken on the oil market, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday at the meeting with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.

Read also

OPEC extends agreement on oil production cut

"We have intensified contacts with the OPEC in recent years. I believe this is important for everyone because conditions developing for the OPEC countries and conditions forming in the global economy at large depend on a coordinated policy on the oil market," Medvedev said.

"No wonder many quotations existing on exchanges and even currency rates depend on meetings held in the OPEC and consultations among countries. Therefore we are happy with progress in cooperation and decisions made lately as a result of the coordinated policy," he said.

Such a setup benefits all countries because it "makes possible to find the required balance on the oil market," the Prime Minister said. Medvedev appreciated Barkindo’s participation in the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "I think attendance of the OPEC Secretary General will benefit this forum," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil price
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
2
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
3
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
4
Russian diplomat says US accusations against Iran 'lead nowhere'
5
Russian military to collect 2,000 tonnes of scrap metal on Novaya Zemlya archipelago
6
Putin vows to continue sharing nuclear industry know-how with India
7
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
TOP STORIES
Реклама