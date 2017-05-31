Back to Main page
Putin removes restrictions on operations of Turkish firms in Russia

Business & Economy
May 31, 12:29 UTC+3

Putin has also lifted the ban on the employment of Turkish nationals

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has lifted restrictions on operations of Turkish companies in Russia and the ban on the employment of Turkish nationals in the Russian Federation, according to a decree signed by President "On removal of certain special economic measures against the Turkish Republic," Kremlin press service reported Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin
