Source: Russian aviation authority cancels warning on limiting Moscow-Antalya charters

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Airlines received a telegram from the Russian aviation authority (Rosaviatsiya) regarding cancellation of warning on a potential limiting of charter flights between Moscow and Turkey’s Antalya, a source in a charter airline told TASS on Tuesday.

"We received a telegram from Rosaviatsiya; the agency informed by the telegram that the warning on potential limiting of charters between Moscow and Antalya was canceled," the source said.

The Russian civil aviation regulator dispatched the warning about a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey for political considerations at the beginning of April.

Chartered flights between Russia and Turkey were suspended the previous time from November 2015 through to August 2016 in the wake of an attack by the Turkish Air Force on the Sukhoi-24 bomber jet of the Russian Aerospace Force in the Syrian airspace. The bomber was engaged in the Russian antiterrorist operation in Syria.