Russian think tank suggests keeping tax burden on business intact for six years

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR) proposes not to increase the fiscal burden of business for coming six years to ensure stability, CSR chief Alexei Kudrin told reporters on Tuesday.

"I can say regarding taxes - we suggest that the fiscal burden on business does not grow in the next six years and taxes do not grow, with the exception of continuing tax maneuver in the oil sector and probable return to individual excise at a moment of time," Kudrin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled several meetings on discussion of the socioeconomic strategy, Kudrin added.

Kudrin and Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov presented programs of Russia’s socioeconomic development to the Russian President earlier today.