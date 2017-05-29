Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom, EC to discuss antimonopoly probe in coming weeks

Business & Economy
May 29, 21:44 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, May 29. /TASS/. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexander Medvedev and Competition Commissioner of the European Commission (EC) Margrethe Vestager agreed to discuss findings of EC market tests within the antimonopoly probe settlement case in coming weeks, the Russian gas holding said on Monday.

"We held fruitful talks with Ms. Vestager and the delegation of the European Commission. We agreed to continue talks at the technical level in coming weeks to evaluate findings of the market test. I hope this will make possible to progress within the procedure framework and complete the settlement process in near future," Medvedev said.

Read also

Poland's oil company wants EU to oblige Gazprom to sell stakes in European gas storages

Ongoing antimonopoly probe of Gazprom’s operations in Central and East Europe was discussed during today’s talks, Gazprom said.

The official antimonopoly probe was initiated on the basis of complaints of Lithuanian authorities to the EC on September 4, 2012. The investigation is carried out in the Baltic States, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria. Under the European law, the penalty for violation of the antimonopoly regulations may reach 10% of the annual turnover of the company on the market.

Russian and European sources reported earlier that the parties are now trying to reach a mutually acceptable out-of-court decision, which does not imply penalties.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverage
2
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
3
Moscow ready to offer clarifications over incident with Montenegrin MP
4
Russia condemns North Korea’s new missile test
5
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
6
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s president
7
Putin-Macron first meeting round-up
TOP STORIES
Реклама