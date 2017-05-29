Back to Main page
Rosneft explores possibility of vessels bunkering in Spanish port — reports

Business & Economy
May 29, 20:05 UTC+3 GORKI
GORKI, May 29. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft is working out a project on vessels bunkering in the Spanish port of Algeciras. Such information is contained in pre-reads for the meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with representatives of the Spanish business.

"An opportunity of developing a project by Rosneft in the sphere of vessels bunkering in the Spanish port of Algeciras under review at present can be a new promising area," the papers said.

A joint venture on oil and gas exploration in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District ($840 mln), construction of a vacuum gasoil deep conversion plant at Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka site ($1.4 bln), joint operation of an oil terminal in Barcelona port ($50 mln), construction of a distribution substation at Votkinskaya Hydro ($32 mln) and deliveries of nuclear fuel cycle goods for Spanish nuclear power plants are the most significant projects in the energy sphere implemented by Russian and Spanish companies, the documents said.

According to pre-reads, accumulated direct investments from Spain to Russia amounted to $196 mln and to Spain from Russia - $6.2 bln. Spanish investments in Russia focus on oil and gas production, metals production, services in the mineral resources production sphere and electrical equipment manufacturing. Russian investments mainly cover construction of residential properties and the real estate sector.

Companies
Rosneft
Topics
Oil & Gas
