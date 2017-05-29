Spanish companies taking interest in LNG trading — Russia’s energy minister

Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and ChinaWorld May 29, 14:24
War on terror to top Putin-Macron talks agenda — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:16
Kiev's intelligence agency raids Yandex offices in UkraineWorld May 29, 14:11
Diplomat says Montenegro playing 'Russian interference' card as excuse for NATO membershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:00
Putin declares 2018-2027 to be Children’s Decade in RussiaSociety & Culture May 29, 13:30
Press review: Macron’s 'independent policy' display and MC-21’s maiden flight to successPress Review May 29, 13:00
Tefft confirms Huntsman may soon replace him as US ambassador to RussiaWorld May 29, 12:17
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to France will bolster relations between countriesWorld May 29, 12:13
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 11:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Spanish companies are interested in participating in Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project and LNG trading, Alexander Novak, Russia’s Energy Minister and co-chairman of the Russian-Spanish intergovernmental commission, said at the meeting of the commission on Monday.
"In the energy sector, the potential participation in Arctic LNG 2 is being developed. There is interest in bunkering, as well as in liquefied natural gas trading," he said.
According to Novatek CEO Mikhail Mikhelson, the issue is first of all about LNG supplies, not about taking a share in the project, though he did not rule out this option.
Arctic LNG 2 is Novatek’s second project on LNG production beyond Yamal LNG. The company is considering the construction of a new LNG plant on the Gydan Peninsula. Gas for liquefaction will be supplied from Salmanovskoe oil and gas condensate field. The construction of the plant is scheduled to start in 2018. First stages of the Artic LNG-2 will go live in 2022-2023. Capital expenditures for the construction may total $10 bln.