Russia’s Central Bank says oil price may get back to $40 per barrel in mid-run

Russian space budget may grow this yearScience & Space May 26, 20:48
Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
Hungarian top diplomat: EU must discuss anti-Russian sanctionsWorld May 26, 19:56
Russian, French top diplomats discuss preparations for Putin’s visit to FranceRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 19:47
Moscow comments on Tallinn’s move to expel Russian diplomatsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 19:43
WADA: Legendary Isinbayeva suits role of ambassador for clean sports in RussiaSport May 26, 19:33
Russia working on advanced air defense systemMilitary & Defense May 26, 19:17
WADA receives Russia’s new national anti-doping planSport May 26, 19:14
Moldova’s ruling pro-European coalition breaks upWorld May 26, 19:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank assumes the oil price may get back to the level of $40 per barrel in the medium term, the regulator’s Deputy Chairperson Ksenia Yudaeva said Friday.
"We support the budget rule, the transitional provision of the budget rule as it is. Our outlook is based on the assumption that the (oil) price may return to $40 per barrel in the medium term. We will consider revising our outlooks respectively. From the viewpoint of financial stability, the Finance Ministry assumes that the budget rule should be tougher, which will make the budget more stable," she said.