Russia’s Central Bank says oil price may get back to $40 per barrel in mid-run

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank assumes the oil price may get back to the level of $40 per barrel in the medium term, the regulator’s Deputy Chairperson Ksenia Yudaeva said Friday.

"We support the budget rule, the transitional provision of the budget rule as it is. Our outlook is based on the assumption that the (oil) price may return to $40 per barrel in the medium term. We will consider revising our outlooks respectively. From the viewpoint of financial stability, the Finance Ministry assumes that the budget rule should be tougher, which will make the budget more stable," she said.