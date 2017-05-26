Russia surpasses Saudi Arabia in average daily oil output in March 2017

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. In March 2017, Russia produced 10.65 mln barrels of oil per day surpassing Saudi Arabia by 6.6%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat). Saudi Arabia produced 9.994 mln barrels of oil per day in March.
In general, according to statistics, OPEC countries reached daily production on 31.928 mln barrels in March, including Iraq - 4.402 mln barrels.
Average actual export price for oil in March 2017 was $368.5 per tonne (2.3% lower than February 2017). At the same time, price of Urals oil on the world market reached the level of $363.3 per tonne (7% lower than February).
According to the statistical service, oil exports from Russia in March of this year decreased by 0.7% compared to March 2016 - to 21.6 mln tonnes.
According to the results of the Q1, the share of oil exports in the total volume of Russian exports amounted to 27.9%, in the export of fuel and energy products - 43.4%, Rosstat said.