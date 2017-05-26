Russian Direct Investment Fund, global funds to attend meeting with Putin at SPIEF-2017

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and big international investment funds will participate in the meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF-2017 this year, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

"We’re going to have a traditional meeting [within SPIEF-2017 - TASS] of Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of sovereign funds, including RDIF and our partners," he said, adding that "investors managing a total of $11.4 trillion will be present there."

The Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to conclude 10 agreements on new investment deals at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. One of these deals involves investing in a large oilfield services company, the head of the fund noted:

"One of the deals that we will announce will concern a large oilfield services company."

Russia's economy

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also sees revival of interest in the Russian economy from foreign investors:

"We see that investments have significantly recovered, which is also related to the return of growth in Russia's economy, which we see already at about 2% this year," he said.

Dmitriev noted that the trust from foreign business in the Russian market is also rising due to the deal between the OPEC countries and outside the cartel, which will stabilize the oil market. "Of course, investors appreciate the very low level of inflation, and, accordingly, the very low unemployment rate in Russia - 5.4%," he said.

Dmitriev added that RDIF believes in the OPEC deal will stabilize world oil prices.