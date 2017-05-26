Putin says he will extend powers of current Russian business ombudsman

Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 14:35
G7 summit kicks off in ItalyWorld May 26, 13:55
Kremlin spokesman says Russia stands with UK in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 13:13
Russia looks for traces of extra-terrestrial life forms on ISS surfaceScience & Space May 26, 13:04
Press review: NATO's anti-terror Trump card and US' Syrian civilian body countPress Review May 26, 13:00
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern borderRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 12:01
Russia to sell over 360 cutting-edge helicopters by 2030Military & Defense May 26, 11:37
Trump’s limo too big to fit through Royal Palace gates in BrusselsWorld May 26, 11:18
Russian ambassador says Paris remains important partner for MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 10:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov that he would extend his term of office at this post.
"I think it will be right to offer you extension of your term of office, and I will do it with pleasure," the head of state said at a meeting with the business ombudsman.
"I am pleased to accept this proposal, because for me this is a very interesting work, and I will do everything possible to justify the trust you have shown me," Titov replied.
During the meeting, the president noted that Titov had actually created the institute of the Business Ombudsman in Russia.
"Even the list the issues entrepreneurs face today and which you deal with, suggests that this work is in demand," the head of state said.
"Your term of office expires in the end of June. I see that you are doing all this work with enthusiasm," Putin told Titov.