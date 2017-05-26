Back to Main page
Putin says he will extend powers of current Russian business ombudsman

Business & Economy
May 26, 13:51 UTC+3

The president noted that Boris Titov had actually created the institute of the Business Ombudsman in Russia

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov that he would extend his term of office at this post.

"I think it will be right to offer you extension of your term of office, and I will do it with pleasure," the head of state said at a meeting with the business ombudsman.

"I am pleased to accept this proposal, because for me this is a very interesting work, and I will do everything possible to justify the trust you have shown me," Titov replied.

During the meeting, the president noted that Titov had actually created the institute of the Business Ombudsman in Russia.

"Even the list the issues entrepreneurs face today and which you deal with, suggests that this work is in demand," the head of state said.

"Your term of office expires in the end of June. I see that you are doing all this work with enthusiasm," Putin told Titov.

