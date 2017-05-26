Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Orban discuss energy projects, Paks nuclear power

Business & Economy
May 26, 13:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a phone conversation discussing energy projects, including the construction of two new power units at the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant, the Kremlin press service reported.

Read also

Putin and Orban hail European Commission’s approval of Paks nuclear power plant project

"Particular attention was paid to the construction of two new units at the Hungarian nuclear power plant Paks with the assistance of the Rosatom state corporation, as well as joint projects in the gas sector," the report said.

Also, the most relevant issues of Russian-Hungarian relations were discussed in the context of i the agreements signed during Putin's visit to Budapest on February 2, 2017.

Russia and Hungary agreed to build two reactors at Paks in January 2014. Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used in 2014 through 2025.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nuclear energy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Russia to sell over 360 cutting-edge helicopters by 2030
4
Russia and Tanzania sign military cooperation agreement
5
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Decision on S-400 deliveries to Turkey to be made after talks on price, minister says
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама