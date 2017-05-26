Putin and Orban discuss energy projects, Paks nuclear power

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a phone conversation discussing energy projects, including the construction of two new power units at the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Particular attention was paid to the construction of two new units at the Hungarian nuclear power plant Paks with the assistance of the Rosatom state corporation, as well as joint projects in the gas sector," the report said.

Also, the most relevant issues of Russian-Hungarian relations were discussed in the context of i the agreements signed during Putin's visit to Budapest on February 2, 2017.

Russia and Hungary agreed to build two reactors at Paks in January 2014. Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used in 2014 through 2025.