Son of LUKOIL corporation co-owner tops list of Russia's richest legatees

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Yusuf Alekperov, the son of co-owner of the Russian oil industy giant LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov, tops the list of Russia's richest legatees compiled by Forbes.

The list released by the magazine contains 20 families where each sibling is entitled to inheriting no less than $ 2.3 billion. The total number of children in these families is 47.

Yusuf Alekperov, born in 1990, will succeed to $ 14.5 billion. Tara Melnichenko (born in 2012), the daughter of the president of SUEK and SGK companies will be a heritor to $ 13.2 billion. The two children of Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of Novatek company will inherit $ 9.2 billion each.

Occupying the fourth position is Alexis Kuzmichev (born in 2009), the son of co-owner of Alfa Group who will get $ 7.2 billion. Polin Galitskaya (born in 1995), the daughter of the co-owner of Magnit retail chain occupies the last position in the Top Five as a succeeding party for $ 6.8 billion.

The aggregate wealth of all the 96 Russian billionaires listed by Forbes stands at $ 386 billion. They have a total of 274 children and this means each legatee in this group will get an averaged fortune of $ 1.4 billion.