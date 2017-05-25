Gazprom’s deputy CEO to meet EU competition commissioner on May 29

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The meeting with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will take place after May 29, Deputy Chief Executive of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"I am going to the meeting with Mrs Versager on Monday," Medvedev told journalists.

On May 4, the European Commission completed the collection of comments from the concerned participants of the European market on Gazprom's proposals in the framework of the settlement of the antimonopoly case.

On 22 April 2015, the European Commission said it sent an official "statement of objections" within the European antitrust investigation started in 2012 to Gazprom. The EC suspects Gazprom of abusing its leading position on the European gas market, and also has questions to its system of long-term contracts and pricing system.

The penalty for the case can be up to 10% of Gazprom’s proceeds, i.e. 7-8 bln euro, but the European Commission and Gazprom are considering the possibility of settling the dispute amicably.