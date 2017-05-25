Gazprom’s deputy CEO to meet EU competition commissioner on May 29

Russian Foreign Ministry: OPCW not rushing to investigate chemical incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 21:28
Russia’s legendary barque Kruzenshtern calls at Belgian portSociety & Culture May 25, 20:26
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to develop cooperation outside Vienna agreementBusiness & Economy May 25, 19:44
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparationsSport May 25, 19:35
NATO seeks to continue and expand dialogue with RussiaWorld May 25, 19:01
WADA offers pole vaulter Isinbayeva post of ambassador for clean sports in Russia — sourceSport May 25, 18:57
Lavrov keeps close eye on situation with jailed Russian pilot in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 18:51
Belkomur rail project brings new opportunities to Russia’s Arctic regionsBusiness & Economy May 25, 18:46
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022Military & Defense May 25, 17:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The meeting with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will take place after May 29, Deputy Chief Executive of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"I am going to the meeting with Mrs Versager on Monday," Medvedev told journalists.
On May 4, the European Commission completed the collection of comments from the concerned participants of the European market on Gazprom's proposals in the framework of the settlement of the antimonopoly case.
On 22 April 2015, the European Commission said it sent an official "statement of objections" within the European antitrust investigation started in 2012 to Gazprom. The EC suspects Gazprom of abusing its leading position on the European gas market, and also has questions to its system of long-term contracts and pricing system.
The penalty for the case can be up to 10% of Gazprom’s proceeds, i.e. 7-8 bln euro, but the European Commission and Gazprom are considering the possibility of settling the dispute amicably.