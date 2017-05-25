Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom’s deputy CEO to meet EU competition commissioner on May 29

Business & Economy
May 25, 21:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The meeting with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will take place after May 29, Deputy Chief Executive of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev said on Tuesday.

Read also

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route

"I am going to the meeting with Mrs Versager on Monday," Medvedev told journalists.

On May 4, the European Commission completed the collection of comments from the concerned participants of the European market on Gazprom's proposals in the framework of the settlement of the antimonopoly case.

On 22 April 2015, the European Commission said it sent an official "statement of objections" within the European antitrust investigation started in 2012 to Gazprom. The EC suspects Gazprom of abusing its leading position on the European gas market, and also has questions to its system of long-term contracts and pricing system.

The penalty for the case can be up to 10% of Gazprom’s proceeds, i.e. 7-8 bln euro, but the European Commission and Gazprom are considering the possibility of settling the dispute amicably.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat calls Kerry’s advice to learn Russian ‘strange’
2
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
3
Belkomur rail project brings new opportunities to Russia’s Arctic regions
4
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to develop cooperation outside Vienna agreement
5
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
6
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparations
7
Lavrov keeps close eye on situation with jailed Russian pilot in US
TOP STORIES
Реклама