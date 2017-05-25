Back to Main page
Russian Roosatom, the Philippines sign memorandum on peaceful use of nuclear energy

Business & Economy
May 25, 21:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Philippines have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, Rosatom said in a report.

"The aim of the memorandum is to develop bilateral cooperation on peaceful uses of atomic energy, and in such sectors as the use of radiation technologies, construction and operation of research reactors, fundamental and applied researches, including in the sphere of construction and operation of nuclear power stations," the report said.

