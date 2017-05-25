Head of Gazprom meets with Iranian Oil Minister

Russian Foreign Ministry: OPCW not rushing to investigate chemical incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 21:28
VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller has held talks with Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, the TASS correspondent reports from the meeting point.
Miller did not answer the question of journalists about the topic of the talks.
In March, Gazprom signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iranian partners.
The signing ceremony was held following the talks between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in their presence.
In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the gas sector between Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was signed, as well as a confidentiality agreement.