Head of Gazprom meets with Iranian Oil Minister

Business & Economy
May 25, 20:46 UTC+3 VIENNA

In March, Gazprom signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iranian partners

VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller has held talks with Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, the TASS correspondent reports from the meeting point.

Miller did not answer the question of journalists about the topic of the talks.

In March, Gazprom signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iranian partners.

The signing ceremony was held following the talks between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in their presence.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the gas sector between Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was signed, as well as a confidentiality agreement.

The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
