Latvia tries to hinder Nord Stream-2 project at any cost — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Latvian authorities have been trying to pose obstructions to the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project at any cost, even through outright fraud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the Latvian Foreign Ministry’s instructions addressed to its ministers containing "the correct" explanation of the government’s decision to refrain from participation in Nord Stream-2-related activities.

"From the standpoint of absurdity these recommendations surpass all previous statements about this project ever uttered by Latvian officials," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"One cannot but envy the zeal of the Latvian Foreign Ministry displayed in its attempts to hinder the Nord Stream project at any cost, even by means of outright distortions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "This does the Latvian diplomacy no credit."