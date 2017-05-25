Turkish products to be supplied to Russia immediately after restrictions removal

Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airlinerBusiness & Economy May 25, 13:27
BYKOVO, May 25. /TASS/. Turkish products will be supplied to the Russian market immediately after the politically motivated trade restrictions are lifted, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergei Dankvert said Thursday.
"The (Turkish) government will open (the items) not covered by the sanctions," he said, adding that the remaining items subject to claims will be negotiated.
Thus, after the political restrictions on Turkey’s supplies of agriculture products are lifted, tomatoes will remain under sanctions.