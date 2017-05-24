Lukoil may bid for development of Erginskoye oil field

Putin venerates St Nicholas's relics in Cathedral of the SaviorSociety & Culture May 24, 21:53
Putin points out Russia’s good relations with EgyptRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 21:30
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementationWorld May 24, 20:44
Blaze-stricken Siberian areas expecting downpours that may quash firesSociety & Culture May 24, 19:45
Contact Group on Ukraine proposes more areas of disengagementWorld May 24, 19:39
Russian Emergencies Ministry says over 70 homes burn down in SiberiaSociety & Culture May 24, 18:49
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in MoscowSociety & Culture May 24, 18:44
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 18:31
Experts say rising military spending to push Europe to reconsider NATO’s roleRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 17:56
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. Russian oil major Lukoil may bid for license to develop the Erginskoye oil field, head of the company Vagit Alekperov told journalists.
"We are considering it. So far we don’t (do not apply - TASS.)," he said.
Earlier this month, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sergey Donskoy said that Russia’s oil major Rosneft had applied for participation in the auction for Erginskoye oil field.
The auction for the oil field in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous region will be held on July 12, the starting price is 7.4 bln rubles ($128.64 mln). Applications for participation in the auction are accepted until June 16. Before this date, the applicant must transfer the deposit for participation in the amount of 130,000 rubles ($2,259).
The oil reserves of C1 + C2 category of the Erginskoye field amount to 103 mln tonnes. The area which will be auctioned is 762.8 square km.