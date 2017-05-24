Blaze-stricken Siberian areas expecting downpours that may quash firesSociety & Culture May 24, 19:45
Contact Group on Ukraine proposes more areas of disengagementWorld May 24, 19:39
Russian Emergencies Ministry says over 70 homes burn down in SiberiaSociety & Culture May 24, 18:49
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in MoscowSociety & Culture May 24, 18:44
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 18:31
Experts say rising military spending to push Europe to reconsider NATO’s roleRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 17:56
Poll shows 25% of Russians expect headway in ties with France during Macron’s presidencySociety & Culture May 24, 17:33
Former Finnish PM points to signs of improvement in Russia-West relationsWorld May 24, 17:20
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flightMilitary & Defense May 24, 17:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. Iraq is ready to freeze oil production for 9 months at the current level, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi told reporters.
"We're talking about freezing, about freezing at the current level," the minister said.