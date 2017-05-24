Back to Main page
Iraq is ready to freeze oil production for 9 months

Business & Economy
May 24, 20:08 UTC+3
VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. Iraq is ready to freeze oil production for 9 months at the current level, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi told reporters.

"We're talking about freezing, about freezing at the current level," the minister said.

Putin sees promising outlook for extension of oil production cap deal

