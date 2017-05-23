Over 100 people to take part in Rosatom expedition to North Pole

Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 18:31
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. More than 100 people will take part in an expedition to the North Pole onboard the 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory) nuclear icebreaker, said Vyacheslav Ruksha, the head of the Atomflot company.
"The expedition will be dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Arktika icebreaker’s voyage to the North Pole," he said.
Ruksha said the expedition organized by the Rosatom corporation will take place on August 13-23.
The icebreaker launched in 2007 is expected to reach the North Pole on August 17.
The 50 Years of Victory is often used for tourist purposes carrying passengers to the North Pole.