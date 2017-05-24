Back to Main page
Russian IT companies under Ukrainian sanctions do not need state aid — minister

Business & Economy
May 24, 16:36 UTC+3 INNOPOLIS

The sanctions apply to Russian social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.ru Group, Yandex companies and their services

INNOPOLIS, 24 May. /TASS/. Russian IT companies that fall under Ukrainian sanctions do not need state aid, Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov said on Wednesday.

"They do not need anybody's support, they are big players, their capitalization is estimated in billions of dollars, they are doing well in every respect," the Minister said.

Russia is not going to impose retaliatory sanctions in this situation. "We are generally against any sanctions, especially in the digital world. The Ukrainian people will give them something "in return"," the minister said.

On May 16, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.ru Group, Yandex companies and their services.

