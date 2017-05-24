Back to Main page
Russian energy minister reports country’s daily oil production down in May

Business & Economy
May 24, 13:19 UTC+3

The baseline proposal on extension of the oil production cut deal implies nine months

VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. The reduction of Russia's oil production has reached 310,000 barrels per day in May, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

Energy Ministry: Russian oil producers won't be compensated for extending output cut deal

"As of now (the reduction of Russia’s oil production has reached - TASS) an average of around 310,000 barrels per day since the beginning of the month. In end-April, it was 300,000 (barrels per day), while in May it is slightly higher, 310,000 (barrels per day)," he said.

The baseline proposal on extension of the oil production cut deal implies nine months, he went on. 

"We’re going to discuss several options today," he said, adding that "the baseline proposal implies (the extension of the deal for - TASS) nine months."

Topics
Oil & Gas
