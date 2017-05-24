Back to Main page
Russian business ombudsman calls for roadmap on tackling shadow economy

Business & Economy
May 24, 7:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the document, the vast shadow economy sector makes Russia less attractive for foreign investors

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian authorities should draft a roadmap of measures until 2030 intended to tackle the shadow economy, Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov said in an annual report to the Russian president.

"The relevant federal bodies should set up working groups and develop a roadmap of actions until 2030 to take the Russian economy out of shadow. The roadmap should include a list of measures for various economic sectors, intended to prevent the booming of the illegal market," the report reads.

According to the document, the vast shadow economy sector makes Russia less attractive for foreign investors and makes manufacturers and sellers, who operate legally, less competitive as compared to enterprises using illegal schemes.

