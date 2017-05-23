6.2 mln Mir cards issued as of early May — Central Bank

Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatementSport May 23, 18:48
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroadWorld May 23, 18:41
Russian scientists master stimulating neurons with infrared irradiationScience & Space May 23, 18:37
Global research team cracks bacteria transmission codes to combat drug-resistant strainsScience & Space May 23, 17:44
Ukrainian politician warns imposing TV language quotas may deepen rift in societyWorld May 23, 17:06
Russia to host 2017, 2018 FIFA Cups at highest possible level — Putin to InfantinoSport May 23, 16:32
Russian rotocraft producer and Gazprom to modify helicopters for offshore deposit projectsBusiness & Economy May 23, 16:21
Chechen human rights ombudsman slams LGBT persecution claims as hypeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 16:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. More than 6.2 mln cards of Russia’s national payment system Mir have been issued as of early May 2017, according to Russian Central Bank's Chief Elvira Nabiullina.
"More than 6 mln cards have already been issued," she said Tuesday, adding that there are also plans "to promote the card in the Eurasian space."
The need to develop a national payment system in Russia was prompted by the US sanctions imposed in the spring of 2014. Due to the sanctions, the world’s two largest payment systems Visa and MasterCard blocked transactions with the cards of Russia’s Rossiya Bank, its subsidiary Sobinbank, and SMP Bank without any notice on March 21, 2014.
On April 13, the committee on financial market of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed amendments to the draft law on a gradual transfer of public sector workers and persons entitled to welfare benefits to domestically-issued Mir payment cards, under which all cash dispensers and terminals operated by Russian banks will be required to accept Mir cards for payment from July 1, 2017. Also, all Russian businesses with transactions of over 40 million rubles ($700,000) a year must start accepting Mir payment cards starting July 1, 2017.