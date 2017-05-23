Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian rotocraft producer and Gazprom to modify helicopters for offshore deposit projects

Business & Economy
May 23, 16:21 UTC+3 RYBINSK

These machines are furnished with an integrated onboard digital flight and navigation system, which allows operating the helicopter without the presence of an engineer in the crew.

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

RYBINSK, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters rotocraft manufacturer and energy giant Gazprom have signed a letter of intent to develop the sea-bound version of the Mil Mi-171A2 helicopter for offshore hydrocarbon deposit projects, the Russian Helicopters press office reported on Tuesday.

"Russian Helicopters Holding Company and the energy company Gazprom have signed a letter of intent to develop sea-bound helicopters of the Mi-171A2 type. These rotocraft will be used for developing deposits on the continental shelf in the interests of Gazprom. The document was signed by Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Russian Helicopters First Deputy CEO Sergei Fomin," the press office reported.

Read also
Ka-62 medium-class multirole helicopter

Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter

Under the agreement, enterprises within Russian Helicopters Holding Company will develop design documentation for the Mi-171A2 offshore modification and set up a facility for the assembly, tests and maintenance of these rotocraft.

"On its part, Gazprom has confirmed as part of the concluded agreement its intention to buy Mi-171A2 helicopters in their offshore modification and to place orders with enterprises of Russian Helicopters Holding Company for all types of repair and maintenance works," the press office said.

This agreement "will lay the basis for concluding firm contracts and further developing cooperation with partners from the oil and gas sector," the Russian Helicopters executive said.

The Mi-171A2 is the most advanced version of the family of Mi-8/17 helicopters. The machine is furnished with the KBO-17 integrated onboard digital flight and navigation system, which allows operating the helicopter without the presence of an engineer in the crew.

The Mi-171A2 can be effectively used in the high mountainous terrain amid high temperatures and increased humidity. The onboard flight and navigation equipment helps operate the helicopter day and night in simple and harsh weather conditions and also above water.

Read also

Russia developing new light helicopter in cooperation with Europe

Russia and India set joint venture for helicopter production

Government reveals how much money Gazprom and Rosneft pour into offshore exploration

Russia’s cutting-edge shipborne helicopters complete first stage of trials

Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in Mexico

Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

United Arab Emirates shows interest in Russian helicopters

Russia to upgrade helicopter protection system based on Syrian experience

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia to cut Council of Europe 'dues' and Black Sea powers argue in Turkey
2
Lavrov warns Syria’s plight will drag on if efforts to divide it continue
3
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
4
Manchester shopping mall evacuated following terror attack
5
Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack
6
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
7
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
TOP STORIES
Реклама