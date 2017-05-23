Back to Main page
Lukoil and International Labor Organization sign cooperation agreement

Business & Economy
May 23, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The document has been designed for 5 years and concerns both the regions of Russia and countries where the company has strategic interests

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian oil major Lukoil and the International labor Organization (ILO) have signed a cooperation agreement.

The document was signed by Lukoil’s President Vagit Alekperov and General Director of the ILO Guy Ryder.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Olga Golodets, head of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Mikhail Shmakov, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin attended the ceremony.

"The agreement signed today sets new standards of employment for young people. Thanks to this the Russian company will promote these initiatives in nine countries of the world," Golodents said.

She noted that compliance with labor rules is the social responsibility of any company. Golodents thanked the head of the ILO, "who is doing a lot for development of social and labor relations in the world."

In his turn, Ryder said that the agreement has been signed to respond to several challenges on the labor market, including the problem of youth employment.

"This is a unique cooperation agreement between the International Labor Organization and a private company. We live in difficult times and thus we pay special attention to cooperation between the ILO and the Russian Federation," Ryder said

"Today's agreement is an important step," Alekperov said.

The document has been designed for 5 years and concerns both the regions of Russia and countries where the company has strategic interests.

