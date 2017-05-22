Back to Main page
Russia's capital investments go up by 2.3% in January-March

Business & Economy
May 22, 19:56 UTC+3

Russia’s capital investments decreased by 4.8% in January-March 2016

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia's capital investments increased by 2.3% in January-March 2017, as compared to the same period of 2016, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said in its report.

In the first three months of the year, the country's capital investments in value terms made up 2,202.2 billion roubles ($ 38.98 bln), Rosstat said.

Read also

Putin unwilling to publicly forecast ruble dymanics

According to Rosstat, Russia’s capital investments decreased by 4.8% in January-March 2016.

Initially, the Central Bank of Russia has estimated the capital investments growth at 1.5-2.0% in January-March 2017.

Russia’s retail trade turnover decreased by 1.4% in January-April 2017, as compared to the same period of 2016, and was estimated at 9,064.7 billion rubles ($160.44 bln), Rosstat said in its report.

In April 2017, the retail trade turnover almost remained unchanged as against the indicator of April 2016 and amounted to 2,329.3 billion rubles ($41.23 billion), Rosstat said.

Consolidated budget surplus

Russia's consolidated budget surplus reached 144.1 billion rubles ($2.55 bln) in January-March 2017, as compared to deficit worth 463 billion rubles ($8.2 bln) in the same period of 2016, the Russian Treasury said in a report on Monday.

In the designated period, revenues of the consolidated budget amounted to 7.04 trillion rubles ($124.6 bln), while expenditures - 6.89 trillion rubles ($121.9 bln), the report said.

