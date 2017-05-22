Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s currency stronger than fundamental value — IMF

Business & Economy
May 22, 19:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian currency has strengthened versus the dollar by 8.3% since the beginning of this year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The exchange rate of the Russian national currency versus the dollar is stronger than its fundamental value though it may return to it in the medium term, the IMF's mission chief to Russia, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, told TASS.

Read also

Putin unwilling to publicly forecast ruble dymanics

"When we look at the ruble what we are thinking (about) is stable prices in the economy. And stable prices in the economy normally deliver a fairly competitive exchange rate. A competitive exchange rate is from a medium term perspective something that is close to equilibrium, and in this sense at the moment the ruble versus the dollar is stronger than it would be warranted by fundamentals," he said.

However, he added, there are quite a number of factors affecting the ruble’s exchange rate, mainly the price of oil. "The more important thing would be for the ruble to eventually come back to its (fundamental value in the - TASS) medium term," the chief of the mission said.

The Russian currency has strengthened versus the dollar by 8.3% since the beginning of this year, and by 23% since the beginning of 2016. In end-March, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the ruble is over-strengthened by around 10-12% versus its fundamental value. The Economic Development Ministry said it expects a serious weakening of the ruble to 63-64 rubles per dollar. In its base case scenario of the macroeconomic outlook until 2020, the Ministry expects the dollar’s exchange rate to amount to 68 rubles in end-2017, and 70.7 rubles in end-2018. In the targeted (positive) scenario of the macroeconomic outlook, the dollar’s exchange rate is expected at 68 rubles in end-2017, and 70.3 rubles in end-2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
2
NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomat
3
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second line
4
Moscow urges WTO to investigate Ukraine's sanctions against Russia
5
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
6
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin
7
Rosneft reveals plans for its Far East LNG project
TOP STORIES
Реклама