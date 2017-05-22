Back to Main page
Swiss firms to showcase investment projects at SPIEF-2017 — embassy

Business & Economy
May 22, 17:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 1-3, 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Swiss companies will showcase their investment projects at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Switzerland’s embassy in Russia said Monday.

Read also

SPIEF 2017 business programme published

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is one of the leading global communication platforms for representatives of business circles discussing key economic issues," the embassy’s representative said, adding that "the forum will see a Swiss-Russian round table, while Swiss firms will showcase their investment projects."

Joerg Gasser, State Secretary for International Financial Matters, and Livia Leu, Head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), will head the country’s delegation at the economic forum in St. Petersburg.

SPIEF will be held in Russia's second-biggest city on June 1-3, 2017. This year it is taking place under the theme Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena. TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

