Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2

VIENNA, May 22. /TASS/. Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern will take part in the June 2 session of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the chancellor’s spokesman Nikolai Moser told TASS on Monday.

According to him, Kern will address the forum alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On June 2, the federal chancellor will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. His agenda includes a podium discussion alongside President Putin and Indian Prime Minister Modi, as well as a bilateral meeting with President Putin," Moser said.

The chancellor’s spokesman added that Kern would be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Austrian businessmen and industrialists. According to earlier reports, Chief executive of the Austrian energy group OMV Rainer Seele is expected to take part in the forum.

On May 12, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern would attend in the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled to be held on June 1-3.

Christian Kern, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Austria, entered office as federal chancellor in May 2016. Apart from current members of the Social Democratic Party, the coalition cabinet includes representatives of the Austrian People’s Party. The federal chancellor will participate in the forum despite a crisis between the coalition partners and the upcoming early parliamentary election due on October 15.