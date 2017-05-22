Rosneft reveals plans for its Far East LNG project

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft plans to carry out FEED work (front end engineering and design) of the Far Eastern LNG plant construction project in 2017, the company said in statement.

"In 2016, field work of the engineering surveys at sea and land sites near the De-Kastri district in the Khabarovsk Territory was completed, as well as pre-design work. In 2017 the FEED stage work is planned," the company said.

Far Eastern LNG project

Rosneft plans to carry out the Far Eastern LNG project in partnership with ExxonMobil using gas from the Sakhalin-1 project. On the first stage the plant’s capacity is 5 million tonnes per year with possible expansion in the future. Rosneft launched the project in 2013.

Initially it was planned that the plant would be built on the islands of Sakhalin near the Ilinsky settlement. However, due to lack of access to the infrastructure of the Sakhalin-2 project, the company began to consider a site near the De Kastri settlement. It was expected that the final investment decision for the Far Eastern LNG will be made before the end of 2015. The project was estimated at $8 billion.