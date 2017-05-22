Russia’s Economy Ministry expects more aggressive key rate reduction if OPEC deal extended

Russian diplomat says Geneva intra-Syrian talks prove effectiveness of Astana meetingsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 11:06
HANOI, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the Central Bank to pursue a more aggressive policy regarding the reduction of its key rate if the oil production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC nations is extended, the Minister Maksim Oreshkin said Monday.
"Of course, this will open up more opportunities, and more pressure will be put on the Central Bank towards the reduction of rates," Oreshkin said when asked whether the regulator will have to cut the key rate more aggressively if the oil output reduction deal is extended and the inflation target is downgraded to 3.8%.
The Russian Ministry of Economic Development does not rule out that the budget deficit in 2017 may fall below 2% of GDP due to growth of oil prices in the event of a positive decision to extend the agreement to reduce oil production:
"The budget deficit may be below 2%. Oil grows, and oil and gas revenues will be higher," the minister said.